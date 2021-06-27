India make 201/8 against England in 1st women's ODI
Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone 340 was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole 233 and Katherine Brunt 235 shared four wickets between them. Brief Scores India Women 201 for eight in 50 overs Mithali Raj 72 Sophie Ecclestone 340.
Put in to bat, India Women scored 201 for eight against England Women in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.
For England Women, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets between them. Brief Scores: India Women: 201 for eight in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40).
