Left Menu

Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari completes Golden hat-trick with win in individual event

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of Gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday as she won the Recurve individual event by 6-0.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 19:23 IST
Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari completes Golden hat-trick with win in individual event
Deepika Kumari (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

India's ace archer Deepika Kumari completed her hat-trick of Gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday as she won the Recurve individual event by 6-0. Deepika Kumari defeated the Russian, Elena Osipova by 6-0 in a thumping manner. This is Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event as well.

"It's a hat-trick for #Tokyo2020 bound archer @ImDeepikaK as she wins at the women's individual recurve at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. She had earlier today won gold in women's team and mixed team event as well. #Cheer4India, " SAI Media tweeted. Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down.

At the start of the day, India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in the French capital. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021. On Saturday, Abhishek Verma opened the Indian tally at World Cup by clinching his second individual World Cup gold. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021