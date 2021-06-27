Motor racing-Verstappen wins Styrian Grand Prix for Red Bull
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:01 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria from pole position on Sunday to go 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship battle.
Seven times world champion Hamilton finished second at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, but took a bonus point for fastest lap, as his Mercedes team went four races in a row without a win for the first time since 2013.
Advertisement
Valtteri Bottas was third for Mercedes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lewis Hamilton
- Max Verstappen
- Hamilton
- Styrian Grand Prix
- Mercedes
- Austria
- Red Bull's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Verstappen overpowers title rival Hamilton to pole in French GP qualifying
Motor racing-Hamilton plays down blow of another loss to Verstappen
Motor racing-Verstappen beats Hamilton to French GP pole
Motor racing-Hamilton dispels "myth" over Mercedes chassis swap
F1: Bottas leads 1st practice at French GP ahead of Hamilton