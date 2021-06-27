Left Menu

Soccer-Perisic hard to replace but we must move on, says Dalic

Croatia must quickly get over the news of winger Ivan Perisic's positive test for COVID-19 and, with plenty of replacements on hand, focus on Monday's Euro 2020 round-of-16 clash with Spain, coach Zlatko Dalic said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-06-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 20:13 IST
Soccer-Perisic hard to replace but we must move on, says Dalic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Croatia must quickly get over the news of winger Ivan Perisic's positive test for COVID-19 and, with plenty of replacements on hand, focus on Monday's Euro 2020 round-of-16 clash with Spain, coach Zlatko Dalic said. Perisic, who drove Croatia's effort in the group stage and scored in their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and 3-1 win over Scotland, is in self-isolation after testing positive on Saturday but Dalic refused to complain.

"Perisic is hard to replace and he's been our key player in the group stage but this can happen and we have to adapt," the 54-year-old coach told a news conference on Sunday. "Fortunately, we have more options in Perisic's position than in any other at this tournament so whoever steps in should be able to do a good job.

"Whether it's Mislav Orsic, Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic or Andrej Kramaric, we will try to take the game to Spain and prevent them from keeping possession because sitting back will get us nowhere. "They also like to press high up the field when they don't have the ball, it's their style rooted in how Barcelona and Real Madrid play. It's going to be tough but I am confident that we have it in us to beat them."

The winners of the match at Copenhagen's Parken stadium will book a quarter-final clash with either world champions France or Switzerland on July 2 in St Petersburg. Centre back Dejan Lovren will also miss the game through suspension and Dalic confirmed that Duje Caleta-Car, who played in the opening 1-0 defeat by England, would be recalled into the starting eleven.

"We will revert to how it was at the back before Lovren made his way into the side because trying out something new at this stage of the competition against a team of Spain's quality would make no sense," said Dalic. Defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic said a personal battle with his Spain opposite number Sergio Busquets could have a telling impact on the outcome.

"It might be one of the decisive factors," said Brozovic. "They have a top-quality midfield but so do we and we'll have to be compact all the way in order to stand our ground." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021