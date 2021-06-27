Left Menu

Soccer-Malen gets Dutch nod while Czechs make three changes

But the debate over De Boer's decision to ditch their traditional 4-3-3 approach has been stifled by a 100 percent start to the tournament.

Soccer-Malen gets Dutch nod while Czechs make three changes

The Netherlands kept faith with exciting striker Donyell Malen for their European Championship last-16 clash in Budapest on Sunday but opponents Czech Republic made three changes for the game.

The Czechs have lost captain Vladimir Darida to a training-ground injury while left back Jan Boril is suspended after a second booking of the tournament, collected in their last match against England on Tuesday which ended in a 1-0 defeat and saw the Czechs finish third in Group D. Boril's place is taken by Pavel Kaderabek while Antonin Barak and Petr Sevick are brought into the midfield with Jakub Janto dropping to the bench, while Darida sits on the sidelines.

The captain's armband is taken by Tomas Soucek. The Netherlands continue with Malen up front, alongside Memphis Depay, and in place of the gangly Wout Weghorst.

Malen, who offers more direct pace, made an impressive first start of the tournament for the Dutch in their last match, a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Amsterdam last Monday to finish top of Group C. Their only change from that match sees Marten de Roon replace Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. De Roon had been shielded from a possible second yellow card of the tournament in the last outing.

The Dutch continue with a 5-3-2 formation, for which coach Frank de Boer was heavily criticised when he first unveiled the approach in the preparatory friendly against Scotland at the start of the month. But the debate over De Boer's decision to ditch their traditional 4-3-3 approach has been stifled by a 100 percent start to the tournament.

Teams: Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum (captain), Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celustka, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kaderabek; Tomas Holes, Tomas Soucek (captain), Antonin Barak; Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik, Patrik Schick

