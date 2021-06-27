Left Menu

Cycling-Van der Poel wins stage two, takes Tour de France yellow jersey

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:15 IST
Cycling-Van der Poel wins stage two, takes Tour de France yellow jersey
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 183.5-km ride from Perros-Guirec on Sunday, and claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Van der Poel attacked with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

