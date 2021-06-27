Cycling-Van der Poel wins stage two, takes Tour de France yellow jersey
Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 183.5-km ride from Perros-Guirec on Sunday, and claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Van der Poel attacked with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind.
