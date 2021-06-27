Left Menu

ECB to put 'alternative arrangements' for 1st ODI against SL after match referee Phil Whitticase tests positive for COVID-19

ICC match referee Phil Whitticase, who officiated during the third T20I between England and Sri Lanka, has tested positive for COVID-19, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed on Sunday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 27-06-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 21:27 IST
ICC match referee Phil Whitticase, who officiated during the third T20I between England and Sri Lanka, has tested positive for COVID-19, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed on Sunday. According to ECB, Whitticase will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from June 25, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

"Following a PCR test administered on Friday 25 June at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for COVID-19," ECB said in a statement. "Whitticase, who was officiating during the three-match Vitality IT20 Series between England and Sri Lanka, is well and is asymptomatic," it added.

ECB further informed that seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first ODI on Tuesday at Emirates Riverside, Durham. "Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10-days until 7 July. No members of the two teams were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," ECB said.

In the third T20I, Dawid Malan fired a sensational fifty before David Willey picked three wickets to help England defeat Sri Lanka by 89 runs on Saturday. England clean-swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series with Saturday's thrashing win over the visitors. The hosts scored 180 in their 20 overs and then folded Sri Lanka for 91 in the dead rubber to seal the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

