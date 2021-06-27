The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *Match report of first women's ODI between India and England.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SARANDEEP Not taking Bhuvi to UK huge mistake, Shardul should have been part of WTC squad: Sarandeep By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Not taking ''your best swing bowler'' Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the tour of England is a huge mistake and Shardul Thakur should have been a part of the 15-man squad for the World Test Championship final that India lost, feels former selector Sarandeep Singh.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-SHAFALI Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to make debut in all formats Bristol, Jun 27 (PTI) Opener Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to make debut across formats after being picked for the first ODI against England Women here.

SPO-BAD-VIMAL-SINDHU Sindhu needs to examine past performances of her potential opponents: Vimal By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Absence of defending champion Carolina Marin will be an advantage but there are at least six more title contenders at the Tokyo Games and PV Sindhu must examine their past performances to devise a proper strategy, says former India chief coach Vimal Kumar.

SPO-ARCHERY-WC-5THLD IND Archery: Deepika on target, gold rush for India at World Cup Stage 3 Paris, Jun 27 (PTI) Star archer Deepika Kumari led the show with supreme authority to grab a hat-trick of gold medals as India made an unprecedented clean sweep at the World Cup Stage 3 here on Sunday for a perfect build-up to the Tokyo Olympics in less than a month's time.

SPO-CRI-YUVRAJ-CLUB Yuvraj, Gayle could play for Melbourne club in Australian summer Melbourne, Jun 27 (PTI) A Melbourne-based cricket club has claimed that it is very close to striking a deal with Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle for its T20 games this summer.

SPO-OLY-IND-PM PM hails struggles of India's Olympic-bound athletes; urges country to support them New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded India's Olympic-bound athletes, saying that they have all endured ''years of toil'' and the country should back them without putting them under pressure during the Tokyo Games next month.

SPO-SWIM-PRAKASH On a roll: Sajan Prakash sets national record in 200m freestyle New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A day after achieving the elusive 'A' cut for the Olympics, swimmer Sajan Prakash continued his purple patch by setting a new national record in the 200m freestyle event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD DRAVID Unrealistic to give opportunity to all youngsters in Sri Lanka: Dravid Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) India head coach for the tour of Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid, on Sunday said it is unrealistic to expect that all the youngsters picked for the limited-overs assignment will get a game as they try to make an impression ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD DHAWAN It's a new challenge: Dhawan eyes success in maiden outing as India captain Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) It's a new challenge, said Shikhar Dhawan as he geared up to captain an India senior team for the first time in his career, confident that the positivity and excitement in the squad would ensure a successful limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

SPO-ATH-WOM-RELAY Karnataka's Dhaneshwari likely to take Hima's place in Indian 4x100m relay team Patiala, Jun 27 (PTI) Injured Hima Das' place in the women's 100m relay final on Tuesday is likely to be taken by Karnataka's AT Dhaneshwari as the Indian quartet makes a final bid for Olympics qualification during the ongoing National Inter-State Championships here.

SPO-ATH-NATIONAL Krishan Kumar, Harmilan Bains bag men's and women's 800m gold Patiala, Jun 27 (PTI) Krishan Kumar of Haryana and Harmilan Bains of Punjab claimed the men's and women’s 800m gold medals respectively with comfortable wins on the third day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-DIKSHA Diksha finishes 4th in Czech Ladies after a superb 66 in final round Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 27 (PTI) Diksha Dagar registered her best result in almost two-and-a-half years with a superb Tied-4th place finish with a flawless final round of 6-under 66 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

SPO-CRI-PCB-MANI PCB chief Ehsan Mani set to get another three-year term Karachi, Jun 27 (PTI) Veteran administrator Ehsan Mani is set to get another three-year term as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

SPO-CRI-PCB-YOUNIS Alleged misbehaviour by PCB official led to Younis Khan quitting as batting coach Karachi, Jun 27 (PTI) Alleged misbehaviour of a Pakistan Cricket Board official with Younis Khan led to the former captain quitting his batting coach position with the national team ahead of the England tour.

