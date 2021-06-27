Soccer-Juventude surprise champions Flamengo with 1-0 win

Newly promoted Juventude surprised reigning champions Flamengo with a 1-0 win on a waterlogged Sunday in Brazil's Serie A. A torrential downpour made silky soccer difficult in southern Brazil, but the home side dealt with the conditions better than their more illustrious visitors.

A defensive pass across the penalty box from Matheuzinho got caught in a puddle after 25 minutes, and Matheus Peixoto pounced on it and rocketed an unstoppable shot into the corner of the net. Flamengo pressed for an equaliser but came up against the woodwork and some good goalkeeping from Marcelo Carne.

It was Juventude's second win of the season and lifts them into 10th place in the 20-team league on nine points, the same as Flamengo, who have played two games fewer.

