Left Menu

Golf-Hovland first Norwegian to win on European Tour with victory in Munich

It was a long day, it was very stressful, but it feels great and it will be nice to relax for a couple of weeks now," Hovland said after finishing on 19-under overall. "I saw (Kaymer) was creeping up from behind...

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 22:07 IST
Golf-Hovland first Norwegian to win on European Tour with victory in Munich
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour when he clinched the BMW International Open in Munich with a two-shot victory over German Martin Kaymer in a tense final round on Sunday. Kaymer threatened to take the win away from Hovland when he shot up the leaderboard, carding the day's best score of 64 -- which included 10 birdies offset by two bogeys -- to tie for the lead and set the clubhouse target at 17-under overall.

But Hovland regained control and took a two-shot lead with birdies on the 13th and 16th. Although the 23-year-old bogeyed the 17th, he bounced back with a birdie on the 18th to win despite signing for 70 -- his lowest score of the four rounds. "I'm kind of glad it's over. It was a long day, it was very stressful, but it feels great and it will be nice to relax for a couple of weeks now," Hovland said after finishing on 19-under overall.

"I saw (Kaymer) was creeping up from behind... making the birdie on 13 helped a lot and the par save on 14, that was big for momentum... I had a three-putt on 17 but great birdies on 16 and 18 -- it was good enough today. "It's The Open, Olympics, Ryder Cup, there's so much golf to look forward to and I'm just going to have a blast."

Spain's Jorge Campillo finished third, four strokes behind Hovland while Frenchman Victor Dubuisson was fourth, a shot further behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021