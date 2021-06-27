Sports News Roundup: Diamondbacks rout Padres to end 24-game road skid; Canadiens F Joel Armia enters COVID-19 protocol and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canadiens F Joel Armia enters COVID-19 protocol

Advertisement

The Montreal Canadiens will be without forward Joel Armia for the start of the Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. General manager Marc Bergevin announced Sunday that Armia was being held from practice and would not travel with the team to Tampa afterward.

NHL-Montreal carry Canada's Stanley Cup hopes in showdown with Tampa Bay

The upstart Montreal Canadiens will try to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought when they face the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series starting on Monday. Montreal, one of four clubs from hockey-mad Canada to make the NHL's 16-team playoffs this year, were a 50-to-1 longshot when the postseason began six weeks ago but have defied the long odds with contributions from across their entire lineup.

Olympics-Serena to skip Tokyo Games, declines to explain reasons

Serena Williams will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday without giving the reasons behind her decision. American Williams, who will turn 40 in September, won the singles title at the London Olympics in 2012 and she has also picked up three gold medals in doubles with sister Venus -- in Sydney (2000), Beijing (2008) and London.

Olympics-First lady, not President Biden, likely to visit Japan for the Games -paper

Japan and the United States are making arrangements for First Lady Jill Biden to visit Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, but President Biden is not likely to accompany her, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Sunday. Attending the opening ceremony, set for July 23, and holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are among the possible events the two governments are looking into for her, the newspaper said, without specifying sources.

Athletics-Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at U.S. trials

Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt's 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday.

Tokyo Governor Koike to extend rest for fatigue, government says

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will extend her convalescence for fatigue for a few more days on orders from her doctor, the city's government said on Sunday, just weeks before the Olympics are due to start. Deputy Governor Mitsuchika Tarao will continue to undertake official duties on her behalf for "a few more days on the doctor's decision", the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks rout Padres to end 24-game road skid

Eduardo Escobar went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the host San Diego Padres 10-1 on Saturday night to halt the longest road losing streak in major league history at 24 games. Christian Walker also homered and right-hander Merrill Kelly (4-7) shut out the Padres on five hits over six innings. Walker, Josh Reddick, Josh Rojas, David Peralta and Pavin Smith all had two hits as Arizona racked up 16 overall while winning for just the second time in its past 22 overall contests.

Tennis-Spain's Suarez Navarro gets Olympics ticket in bid to end career on a high

Carla Suarez Navarro is one among eight Spaniards selected to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has said, giving the veteran player a fitting farewell before her retirement. A former world number six, Suarez Navarro announced in September last year that she was being treated for the early stages of Hodgkin lymphoma.

Athletics-Hammer thrower Berry turns away from U.S. flag during anthem

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the American flag while on the podium for the event's medal ceremony at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday but said her move was not a message although she was upset at the timing of U.S. national anthem. The Black athlete was suspended for 12 months by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for a raised fist at the 2019 Pan American Games, but did so again before Thursday's qualifying round as part of her quest for social change.

Tennis-Tsitsipas determined to banish grasscourt demons at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas has never got past the Wimbledon fourth round but the third seed said on Sunday that he comes into the tournament a more confident player on grass. The world number four has had a strong season with 39 wins on the Tour in 2021 but he lost in the Australian Open semi-finals and the French Open final, where he won the first two sets before Novak Djokovic mounted an epic comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)