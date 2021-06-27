Need to address by the next game: Mithali Raj on India playing 181 dot balls in 1st ODI

Indian women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj feels the side needs to address the issue of dot balls before the visitors play against England in the second ODI. Half-centuries from Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver helped England women's team register an easy win over India in the first ODI on Sunday.

India scored 201 in the 50 overs and had a total of 181 dot balls in their innings. Mithali said India lacked intent in all three departments in the first ODI against England. "I think we lacked intent in all three departments. Could have had another from the top five stay there and get some runs. The bowlers could have been more consistent in their lengths, and our fielding needs a lot more effort. [Dot balls?] Something we need to address by the next game," said Mithali after the completion of the first ODI.

Advertisement

The Indian skipper said the visitors need to show a bit more intent in the second ODI on Wednesday. "England have a very experienced bowling attack, they are in their conditions and know which lengths to bowl. We'll come prepared and show a bit more intent next game," said Mithali

"Thought our seamers would be effective, but other than Jhulan Goswami the other two couldn't find their rhythm. We'll look at the composition for the next game, maybe bring in a spinner. [Changes to batting?] We'll look at that as well," she added. Chasing 202, England got off to a solid start as they raced to 61/1 in 10 overs. Jhulan Goswami dismissed Lauren Winfield-Hill in the fifth over but England continued scoring at a brisk rate.

Ekta Bisht struck in the 16th over to jolt England's chase but Tammy Beaumont and Natalie Sciver ensured the hosts didn't suffer any further hiccups as they chase down the target quite comfortably. While Beaumont smashed her fourth consecutive ODI fifty, Sciver hit a stylish half-century to make sure England were never out in the chase. The duo scripted an unbeaten 119-run stand as Indian bowlers looked completely clueless in the first ODI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)