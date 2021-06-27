Shooting World Cup: Aishwary Tomar ends 6th in 50m rifle 3 positions

Olympic-bound Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar ended sixth in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had won a gold medal in the New Delhi World Cup earlier this year in the same event.

Tomar qualified seventh for the final with a score of 1176. He scored 395 in kneeling, 396 in prone and 385 in the standing position for that total.

Compatriot Sanjeev Rajput, however, could not make the final after ending 17th in the qualification round. He totalled 1173 (391 kneeling, 395 prone and 387 standing).

In the final, Tomar was fifth after the kneeling and prone stages with a total of 306.8.

During the standing (elimination) stage, Tomar was sixth at the end of the first 10 shots when the last two of the eight-strong group were eliminated.

He fired a 10.2 after that but it could not save him from elimination at the sixth spot with a total score of 416.4.

The gold medal in this event went Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish (460), while Russia's Sergey Kamenskiy (458.6) walked away with the silver.

The bronze was bagged by Slovakia's patrik Jany (447.6).

In the women's 25m pistol event, Rahi Sarnobat fired an impressive 295 for third place in the precision round. Manu Bhaker's 292 in this round placed her at the ninth position.

The two will compete in the rapid fire stage on Monday.

India have so far secured one silver and two bronze medals in the event.

Bhaker had teamed up with Saurabh Chaudhary for the 10m air pistol mixed team silver.

Bhaker had earlier clinched the women's 10m air pistol team bronze with Sarnobat and Yashaswini Deswal.

Before that, Chaudhary had won the men's 10m air pistol individual bronze medal. This is the last competitive outing for the Olympic-bound shooters, who will go to Tokyo after their stint here.

