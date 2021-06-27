Soccer-Belgium v Portugal teams
Reuters | Seville | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between Belgium and Portugal in Seville on Sunday.
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Thorgan Hazard; Romelu Lukaku
Advertisement
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Diogo Dalot; Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Joao Palhinha, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain), Diogo Jota
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Euro 2020: Belgium's Timothy Castagne out of tournament after fractured eye socket
Soccer-Belgium’s Castagne to undergo surgery on fractured eye socket
Burden falling on Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title
Soccer-Belgium change Russia travel plans over COVID fears
Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit