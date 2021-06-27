Soccer-Belgium v Portugal teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship last-16 match between Belgium and Portugal in Seville on Sunday.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Thorgan Hazard; Romelu Lukaku

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Diogo Dalot; Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Joao Palhinha, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain), Diogo Jota

