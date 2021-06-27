Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:22 PM EDT on Sunday, June 27

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:22 PM ET on Sunday - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday's playoff coverage: G3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Coverage of Sunday games (All times Eastern) Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox (comp. of susp. game), 2:10 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox (regularly sched. game), ~5 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

_ _ Nationals place RHP Erick Fedde (oblique) on IL Washington Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of an oblique strain. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-FEDDE, Field Level Media _ _ Mariners place LHP Marco Gonzales on paternity list The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Marco Gonzalez on the paternity list Sunday and recalled right-hander Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Tacoma. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-GONZALES-RAMIREZ, Field Level Media

_ _ Tigers place RHP Michael Fulmer (neck) on 10-day IL The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a cervical spine strain in his neck. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-FULMER, Field Level Media _ _ Phillies OF Bryce Harper (calf) not in lineup vs. Mets Outfielder Bryce Harper is out of the Philadelphia Phillies' starting lineup on Sunday against the host New York Mets. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-HARPER, Field Level Media

_ _ Orioles place SS Freddy Galvis (quadriceps) on IL The Baltimore Orioles placed shortstop Freddy Galvis on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right quadriceps strain. BASEBALL-MLB-BAL-GALVIS, Field Level Media _ _ Rangers place OF Willie Calhoun (forearm) on IL The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Willie Calhoun on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fracture of the ulna bone in his left forearm. BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-CALHOUN, Field Level Media

_ _ Report: OF Brandon Nimmo (finger) to return to Mets on Tuesday Outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to be back with the New York Mets on Tuesday for the opener of their three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves, according to mlb.com. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-NIMMO, Field Level Media _ _ Pirates recall RHP Max Kranick, option RHP Geoff Hartlieb The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled right-hander Max Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned right-hander Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-KRANICK, Field Level Media

_ _ Rockies recall RHP Antonio Santos, option LHP Ben Bowden The Colorado Rockies recalled right-hander Antonio Santos from Albuquerque on Sunday and optioned left-hander Ben Bowden to the Triple-A club. BASEBALL-MLB-COL-SANTOS, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Canadiens F Joel Armia enters COVID-19 protocol The Montreal Canadiens will be without forward Joel Armia for the start of the Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-ARMIA, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

MLS coverage of Sunday's games: N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta United, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m. New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m. _ _ Timbers coach sounds off on alleged slur aimed at Diego Chara Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese is unhappy with how an alleged racist comment directed at Colombian midfielder Diego Chara was handled in a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota United on Saturday night. SOCCER-MLS-POT-MIN-CHARA, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA

Game coverage Sunday: Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Serena Williams will not compete in Tokyo Olympics Serena Williams isn't planning on pursuing a fifth gold medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. TENNIS-WTA-WILLIAMS-OLYMPICS, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF PGA -- Travelers Championship KPMG Women's PGA Championship Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

- - - - AUTO RACING NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono, Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - CYCLING Tour de France, Stage 2

- - - - ESPORTS Overwatch League, Week 11 (East matches) PUBG Continental Series 4: Asia final CS:GO -- Gamers Without Borders 2021 PUBG Continental Series 4: Europe final Overwatch League, Week 11 (West matches) LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America)

- - - -

