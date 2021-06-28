Left Menu

Tennis-Britain's Konta out of Wimbledon after team member's positive COVID-19 test

British number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19, the All England Club said on Sunday. "A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact.

28-06-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19, the All England Club said on Sunday. Konta, who was seeded 27th, must undertake a 10-day quarantine period after being identified as a close contact.

"A member of Johanna Konta's team presented with COVID-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships' testing protocols," a statement said. "A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships."

