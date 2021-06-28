Left Menu

Soccer-Hazard rocket fires Belgium past holders Portugal and into last eight

Hazard found enough space after a swift passing move to rifle home from 20 metres and score against the run of play in the 42nd minute, setting up a quarter-final clash with Italy, who are unbeaten in their last 31 matches. Yet Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, only recently back from a facial injury, could be a doubt, hobbling off three minutes into the second half after suffering an ankle injury shortly before the break.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 28-06-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 02:26 IST
Belgium's Thorgan Hazard thundered in a first-half winner as they beat title holders Portugal 1-0 in their Euro 2020 last-16 game on Sunday to move into the last eight. Hazard found enough space after a swift passing move to rifle home from 20 metres and score against the run of play in the 42nd minute, setting up a quarter-final clash with Italy, who are unbeaten in their last 31 matches.

Yet Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, only recently back from a facial injury, could be a doubt, hobbling off three minutes into the second half after suffering an ankle injury shortly before the break. Diogo Jota had two good chances for the 2016 European champions -- one in each half -- and Raphael Guerreiro hit the post in the 83rd minute but they could not find an equaliser despite an improved display in the second half.

Belgium will face Italy, who beat Austria 2-1 on Saturday, in Munich on July 2.

