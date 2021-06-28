Left Menu

Soccer-Ten-man Fluminense rescue home point against Corinthians

Fluminense came back from 1-0 down with 10 men to rescue a 1-1 draw at home with Corinthians on Sunday. The result leaves both teams in mid-table, with Fluminense in eighth place in the 20-team Serie A, one point and two places ahead of Corinthians.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-06-2021 02:36 IST
Fluminense came back from 1-0 down with 10 men to rescue a 1-1 draw at home with Corinthians on Sunday. Former Brazil striker Jo converted a spot kick with 37 minutes gone for the visitors to give them a first-half lead.

Fluminense had Abel Hernandez sent off for a stamp within six minutes of the restart, but they kept fighting and equalised through a Juan Cazares header with 70 minutes on the clock. The result leaves both teams in mid-table, with Fluminense in eighth place in the 20-team Serie A, one point and two places ahead of Corinthians.

