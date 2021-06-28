Left Menu

Soccer-Scans for Belgium's Hazard and De Bruyne after injuries at Euro 2020

De Bruyne suffered an ankle injury in what Martinez said was a "bad tackle" while Hazard had a muscle twinge. We go back to Belgium now and they will have scans on the injuries tomorrow," Martinez said at his post-match news conference.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 28-06-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 03:34 IST
Soccer-Scans for Belgium's Hazard and De Bruyne after injuries at Euro 2020
  • Country:
  • United States

Belgium captain Eden Hazard and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will both undergo scans after being forced off the pitch during their 1-0 win over Portugal at the European Championship in Seville on Sunday. De Bruyne suffered an ankle injury in what Martinez said was a "bad tackle" while Hazard had a muscle twinge. Both players indicated to the coach their desire to go off during the physically demanding game.

"We will take 48 hours now to assess the situation of the two players. We go back to Belgium now and they will have scans on the injuries tomorrow," Martinez said at his post-match news conference. Both players were injured before the start of the tournament but had recovered well to help Belgium finish top of their group and remain vital to the team’s hopes of advancing at Euro 2020.

Belgium play Italy next in the quarter-finals in Munich on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021