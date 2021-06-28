Soccer-Scans for Belgium's Hazard and De Bruyne after injuries at Euro 2020

Belgium captain Eden Hazard and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will both undergo scans after being forced off the pitch during their 1-0 win over Portugal at the European Championship in Seville on Sunday. De Bruyne suffered an ankle injury in what Martinez said was a "bad tackle" while Hazard had a muscle twinge. Both players indicated to the coach their desire to go off during the physically demanding game.

"We will take 48 hours now to assess the situation of the two players. We go back to Belgium now and they will have scans on the injuries tomorrow," Martinez said at his post-match news conference. Both players were injured before the start of the tournament but had recovered well to help Belgium finish top of their group and remain vital to the team’s hopes of advancing at Euro 2020.

Belgium play Italy next in the quarter-finals in Munich on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

