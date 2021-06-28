Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium coach hails team’s strong mentality after Portugal win

It was a display, he said, that highlighted not only Belgium’s attacking talent but their ability to defend and tough it out. "It wasn’t just about how good we can be but how we could adapt to what Portugal do best: They do exactly what they need to win - that’s why they are the current European champions.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 28-06-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 04:00 IST
Soccer-Belgium coach hails team’s strong mentality after Portugal win
  • Country:
  • United States

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez hailed his team’s strong mentality after they ended Portugal’s reign at the European Championship with a 1-0 win in a bruising last-16 encounter in Seville on Sunday. It was a display, he said, that highlighted not only Belgium’s attacking talent but their ability to defend and tough it out.

"It wasn’t just about how good we can be but how we could adapt to what Portugal do best: They do exactly what they need to win - that’s why they are the current European champions. They know how to take those moments that can hurt you, but I think we had incredible concentration and defended really well,” a beaming Martinez told the post-match news conference. “We played a really good game in the first half, controlling and scoring a very good goal.”

Belgium went ahead thanks to a long range bullet from Thorgen Hazard. “But then in the second half, more of the momentum went to Portugal and we had to show an incredible mentality. It was about those aspects of being disciplined, very tactically astute and we never lost concentration.

“There were difficult moments as Portugal tried to get back in the closing minutes, but this result gives me an incredible satisfaction because this is what a winning team needs. “We all know the talent we have and the good football we can play, but today we showed all the other elements also needed. As a coach I couldn’t be prouder.”

Martinez will, however, have to sweat over injuries during the match to key players Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne, who he said would undergo scans on Monday and rest up for the next 48 hours. He said he had no idea what their chances were of playing on Friday, when Belgium meet Italy in the quarter-final in Munich. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021