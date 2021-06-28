Soccer-Ecuador hold Brazil, qualify for Copa America last eight

Brazil failed to win for the first time in 11 games but still qualified top in Group B for the quarter-finals of the Copa America after drawing 1-1 with Ecuador in Goiania on Sunday. Eder Militao headed home a cross from Everton after 37 minutes to put the host nation ahead and Angel Mena equalised for Ecuador with a thumping drive eight minutes into the second half.

The result meant Venezuela, who lost 1-0 to Peru, were knocked out of the tournament as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru qualified from Group B. The quarter-final matchups will be decided on Monday after the final round of Group A fixtures.

Advertisement

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have already guaranteed their place in the last eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)