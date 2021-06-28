Left Menu

Soccer-Peru seal place in Copa last eight with 1-0 win over Venezuela

Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 in the Copa America on Sunday, sealing their place in the last eight of the competition in the final round of group matches. The result means Peru qualify from Group B along with hosts Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, who held on for a draw with group winners Brazil in the evening's other game.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-06-2021 04:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 04:33 IST
Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 in the Copa America on Sunday, sealing their place in the last eight of the competition in the final round of group matches. The result means Peru qualify from Group B along with hosts Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, who held on for a draw with group winners Brazil in the evening's other game. Venezuela were eliminated, finishing bottom.

André Carrillo gave Peru the lead after 48 minutes, firing high into the net from close range after a corner led to a goalmouth scramble at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. The quarter-final matchups will be decided on Monday after the final round of Group A fixtures, where Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have already guaranteed their place in the last eight.

