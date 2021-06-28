Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mariners LHP Hector Santiago ejected following substance inspection

Advertisement

Major League Baseball has ejected its first player under its new foreign substance rules. Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday's game against the host Chicago White Sox following a foreign substance inspection.

Tennis-Just like old times as Murray headlines Wimbledon's opening day

The soothing sound of tennis balls thudding off racket strings and applause rippling across the manicured grasscourts return to the All England Club on Monday as Wimbledon regains its rightful place on the British sporting calendar. Andy Murray will also resume his role as flag-bearer for the home nation with a prime time engagement on Centre Court.

Tennis-Britain's Konta out of Wimbledon after team member's positive COVID-19 test

British number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19, the All England Club said on Sunday. Konta, who was seeded 27th, must undertake a 10-day quarantine period after being identified as a close contact.

NHL-Montreal carry Canada's Stanley Cup hopes in showdown with Tampa Bay

The upstart Montreal Canadiens will try to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought when they face the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series starting on Monday. Montreal, one of four clubs from hockey-mad Canada to make the NHL's 16-team playoffs this year, were a 50-to-1 longshot when the postseason began six weeks ago but have defied the long odds with contributions from across their entire lineup.

Olympics-Serena to skip Tokyo Games, declines to explain reasons

Serena Williams will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday without giving the reasons behind her decision. American Williams, who will turn 40 in September, won the singles title at the London Olympics in 2012 and she has also picked up three gold medals in doubles with sister Venus -- in Sydney (2000), Beijing (2008) and London.

Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials

Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), officials said, the hottest ever recorded in the town. Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

Athletics-Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at U.S. trials

Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt's 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday.

Cycling-Van der Poel fulfils Poulidor's dream by taking Tour yellow jersey

Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind.

Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large

French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage.

Analysis: Soccer-Belgium show grit and discipline to beat Portugal at own game

Their back three may have a combined age of 101, but Belgium's defence stood tall against the attacking might of Portugal as Roberto Martinez's side proved they have the grit as well as the talent to win the European Championship. Belgium's 1-0 win over holders Portugal in Seville, settled by Thorgan Hazard's first-half howitzer, was far from pretty as the night's big last-16 tie largely failed to live up to its billing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)