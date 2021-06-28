Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras come from behind to beat Bahia 3-2 in Brazil

Bahia, who hit the post twice, went behind to a superb Gustavo Scarpa free kick in the seventh minute but got back on level terms through Luiz Otavio's header five minutes later before taking the lead through the pacy Maycon after 74 minutes. However, the game swung back Palmeiras' way in the final quarter of an hour with Raphael Veiga’s glancing header making it 2-2 and then Breno Lopes giving them all three points with a goal in stoppage time.

However, the game swung back Palmeiras' way in the final quarter of an hour with Raphael Veiga’s glancing header making it 2-2 and then Breno Lopes giving them all three points with a goal in stoppage time. The result lifted Palmeiras into third place with 13 points from seven games. Bahia fell to fifth, two points further back.

