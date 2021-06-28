Left Menu

Rugby-Fiji men, New Zealand women in golden form at Oceania warmup

Despite not playing for almost 15 months, the Fijians humbled World Rugby Sevens champions New Zealand and medal contenders Australia at the Oceania sevens tournament in Townsville, which finished on Sunday. Fiji won their two games against Australia convincingly and edged their first match against New Zealand 21-19.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-06-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 08:07 IST
Rugby-Fiji men, New Zealand women in golden form at Oceania warmup
  • Country:
  • Australia

Fiji will head into their Olympic men's rugby sevens title defence with confidence after emerging unbeaten from a key Tokyo Games warmup in Australia. Despite not playing for almost 15 months, the Fijians humbled World Rugby Sevens champions New Zealand and medal contenders Australia at the Oceania sevens tournament in Townsville, which finished on Sunday.

Fiji won their two games against Australia convincingly and edged their first match against New Zealand 21-19. They finished off on Sunday with a dominant 17-7 win in their second match against the All Blacks Sevens, who came to Townsville better prepared after playing Australia in a tournament in Auckland last month.

The Fijian men captured the Pacific island nation its first ever Olympic gold at Rio five years ago where rugby sevens made its Games debut, triggering public holidays and huge celebrations at home. Fiji will be further bolstered by the addition of dynamo Semi Radradra, who will join the squad in Tokyo after his release from English side Bristol Bears.

It was also a good tournament for New Zealand's powerful women's side, who went unbeaten against Olympic champions Australia and Fiji. After beating Fiji 27-12, the New Zealand 'Black Ferns' finished off on Sunday by thrashing Australia 26-5.

Australia were also upset by Fiji's women on Saturday and have plenty to ponder ahead of their Olympic title defence. Australia women's head coach John Manenti put a positive spin on the reality check.

"I thought we stepped up across the park with our whole performance," he said. "We asked a few questions to them (New Zealand) and probably should have asked a couple more.

"But ultimately, I thought we were much better tonight than we have been against New Zealand for a little while."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021