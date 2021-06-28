Left Menu

Soccer-Past defeats to Germany are irrelevant: England's Southgate

Coach Gareth Southgate said England's past defeats to Germany at major tournaments have no bearing on Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 game and his players will go into the match focused on their own performance.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 08:41 IST
Soccer-Past defeats to Germany are irrelevant: England's Southgate

Coach Gareth Southgate said England's past defeats to Germany at major tournaments have no bearing on Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 game and his players will go into the match focused on their own performance. England have not defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final, losing at the 1990 World Cup, 1996 Euros and 2010 World Cup, the first two defeats coming after shoot-outs in the semi-finals.

Southgate, who missed the crucial spot-kick in their Euro 96 loss, said history meant little to his young squad. "I don't need to demystify it. The history is an irrelevance for them," Southgate told ITV Sport.

"Of course, they are watching that stuff and getting a bit of an understanding of it but it's not something we're speaking to them about. "This team has put down lots of historical performances in the last couple of years, made their own history, made their own stories and this is how they should view this game."

England have never won a knockout match over 90 minutes at the Euros. Four of their knockout stage games went to shootouts and England progressed only once -- against Spain at Wembley at in 1996. "It's an opportunity," Southgate added. "We've only won one knockout match in a European Championship as a country, so they've got a great chance to go and be the first team since 1996 to do that."

The winner of Tuesday's game will face either Sweden or Ukraine in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021