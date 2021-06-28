Copa America: Ecuador reach quarterfinals after playing out draw against Brazil

Ecuador has qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Copa America after the side played out a 1-1 draw against Brazil (local time) here at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. With this result, Ecuador was able to cement fourth place in Group B with three points from four games. Brazil topped the group with 10 points from four matches.

Brazil took an early lead in the match as Eder Militao netted the ball into the goalpost in the 37th minute. No more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Brazil walked in with a 1-0 lead. However, Ecuador managed to get the equaliser in the 53rd minute as Angel Mena got among the scoring charts. No further goals were scored, and in the end, the match ended as a draw.

Advertisement

Brazil will play their quarterfinal on July 3 while Ecuador will be in action on July 4. In another match, Peru managed to defeat Venezuela 1-0 on Sunday (local time). For Peru, Andre Camillo scored the goal in the 48th minute of the game.

With this result, Peru finished group B at the second spot with seven points from four games while Venezuela finished at the bottom with just two points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)