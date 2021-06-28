Sports News Roundup: Mariners LHP Hector Santiago ejected following substance inspection; Tennis-Just like old times as Murray headlines Wimbledon's opening day and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Mariners LHP Hector Santiago ejected following substance inspection

Major League Baseball has ejected its first player under its new foreign substance rules. Seattle Mariners left-hander Hector Santiago was ejected from Sunday's game against the host Chicago White Sox following a foreign substance inspection.

Tennis-Just like old times as Murray headlines Wimbledon's opening day

The soothing sound of tennis balls thudding off racket strings and applause rippling across the manicured grass courts return to the All England Club on Monday as Wimbledon regains its rightful place on the British sporting calendar. Andy Murray will also resume his role as flag-bearer for the home nation with a prime-time engagement on Centre Court.

Olympics-Serena to skip Tokyo Games declines to explain reasons

Serena Williams will not be traveling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday without giving the reasons behind her decision. American Williams, who will turn 40 in September, won the singles title at the London Olympics in 2012 and she has also picked up three gold medals in doubles with sister Venus -- in Sydney (2000), Beijing (2008), and London.

Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials

Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), officials said, the hottest ever recorded in the town. Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

Olympics-Athletics-Spring effect: Athletics struggles with carbon footprint problem

When a sport has over a century of meticulous records and gold medals can be decided by a thousandth of a second, times matter, but carbon shoe technology has trampled all over that tradition and left fans unable to quantify what they are seeing. In the early years of Nike's carbon-planted, thick-soled Vaporfly revolution, most of the disquiet was about perceived inequality as some athletes had access to shoes that undoubtedly improved performance while others did not.

Gymnastics-'Super Simone' books ticket to second Olympics

It was not the night Simone Biles wanted but it was still good enough to secure her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the end of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday. Biles suffered a shock fall from the beam on an aerial cartwheel and sat in silence as a trainer taped her left foot and ankle.

Olympics-Sport climbing-Athletes forced out of comfort zone in new combined event

Sport climbing debuts at the Olympics next month in a controversial combined format requiring athletes to excel in three radically different disciplines to secure a single gold medal on offer to each gender. Athletes compete across three disciplines: speed, which is a vertical sprint, bouldering, which requires power and problem solving, and lead climbing, a test of endurance.

Cycling-Van der Poel fulfils Poulidor's dream by taking Tour yellow jersey

Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 meters left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind.

Olympics-Archery-South Korea's eyes set on extending dominance in Tokyo

South Korea will look to extend its reign as the dominant force in archery at the Tokyo Olympics and will target a ninth successive gold in the women's team event. Having won 23 golds, nine silvers and seven bronze medals, South Korea is by far the most successful nation in archery in Olympic history.

Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large

French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometers left of the stage.

