Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent COVID-19 spread
- Country:
- Japan
There is no way there will be zero coronavirus cases among athletes arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so border controls need to be stict to stop the spread, said Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita at a news conference on Monday.
He also added that imposing restrictions such as requiring delegations from countries like India to quarantine was necessary to gain the understanding of the Japanese public.
With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan. Two members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive for coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ugandan
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- India
- Japan
- Japanese
- Japanese Olympic Committee
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus; Supermarket chain says Polish workers found cocaine in banana boxes
It will be when it will be: Unadkat on repeated snubs from Indian selectors
Pakistan puts travel restrictions on people from 26 countries including India
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more
Preparing green tops for India series won't do England any good: Vaughan