PCB adds three more spots in women's central contract list for 2021-22 season

In its bid to continue to reward and incentivise top-performing women cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday added three more spots in the central contracts for women cricketers for the 2021-22 season.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 28-06-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 11:41 IST
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In its bid to continue to reward and incentivise top-performing women cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday added three more spots in the central contracts for women cricketers for the 2021-22 season. These contracts, which come into effect from July 1, include 12 spots, divided between A, B, and C categories, while eight cricketers have been retained in the emerging contracts list.

In total, the PCB has awarded 20 contracts for the 2021-22 cricket season, which is two more than the previous. Monthly retainers across all rungs -- including the emerging category -- have been increased by 10 per cent and the national women's selection committee has kept one spot open in the central contracts that will be awarded in the year based on on-field performance. Central contracts for women's cricketers for 2021-22 season:

Category A -- Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan Category B -- Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nida Dar

Category C -- Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, and Sidra Nawaz Emerging contracts for women's cricketers for the 2021-22 season: Ayesha Naseem, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee, in an official PCB release, said: "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all the players who have received central contracts for the 2021-22 season. The Pakistan Cricket Board has increased the list of central contracts from nine to 12 as it continues to value and reward the best performers on the circuit." "The emerging category retains eight players after Fatima Sana, who has shown some outstanding on-field performances and promise, has been awarded category C contract. Over the next year, the PCB, in total, will contract 20 women cricketers, which is an increase of two from the 2020-21 season," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

