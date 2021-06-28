Wimbledon: Johanna Konta forced to withdraw because of COVID-19 contact

Britain's Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after being identified as a close contact of a member of her team who tested positive for COVID-19, the All England Club has announced. Johanna Konta, the 2017 semi-finalist, had been due to begin her campaign against Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday, but has been told she must isolate for 10 days. The 30-year-old will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Yafan Wang of China.

"Johanna Konta has been withdrawn from The Championships -- in line with government legislation she is required to self-isolate for 10 days having been classified as a close contact of a positive test for COVID-19. Yafan Wang will take her position in the draw as a lucky loser," Wimbledon tweeted. "Our heartfelt sympathies are with Johanna and we hope to see her back on court as soon as possible," the tweet added.

Konta practiced at the All England Club earlier on Sunday and had held her pre-tournament press conference on Saturday. 27th seeded was entering the SW17 in good form, having won her first title for four years in a grass-court warm-up event in Nottingham earlier this month. Earlier on Saturday, former men's doubles champion Frederik Nielsen was also forced to withdraw after being identified as close contact. (ANI)

