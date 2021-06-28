Left Menu

PCB adds 3 spots in women's central contracts list, increases monthly retainers

28-06-2021
The PCB has added three more spots in the central contracts for women cricketers for the 2021-22 season, while also increasing the monthly retainers across all categories by 10 percent, the board announced on Monday.

The contracts, which come into effect from July 1, include 12 spots, divided between A, B, and C categories, while eight cricketers have been retained in the emerging contracts list.

''In total, the PCB has awarded 20 contracts for the 2021-22 cricket season, which is two more than the previous,'' the PCB said in a statement.

''Monthly retainers across all rungs – including the emerging category – have been increased by 10 percent and the national women's selection committee has kept one spot open in the central contracts that will be awarded in the year based on on-field performance,'' it added.

The decision was taken by the PCB in its bid to continue to reward and incentivize top-performing women cricketers.

''The Pakistan Cricket Board has increased the list of central contracts from nine to 12 as it continues to value and reward the best performers on the circuit,'' Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee, said.

''The emerging category retains eight players. Over the next year, the PCB, in total, will contract 20 women cricketers, which is an increase of two from the 2020-21 season.

''To ensure that the players who have not earned central contracts stay motivated, we have announced an open spot in the central contracts to be awarded to one player for outstanding performances during the year.'' The Pakistan women's team host England for two T20Is and three ODIs in October, before they play ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in December and feature in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and Commonwealth Games next year.

Central contracts for women's cricketers for 2021-22 season: Category A – Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan Category B – Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nida Dar Category C – Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz Emerging contracts for women's cricketers for 2021-22 season: Ayesha Naseem, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, and Syeda Aroob Shah.

