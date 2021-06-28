Motorcycling-Vinales to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season

Spanish rider Maverick Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2021-22 MotoGP season, the team announced on Monday. Vinales, 26, was signed by Yamaha in 2017 as a replacement for Jorge Lorenzo.

"Yamaha and Maverick Vinales have mutually decided to terminate their current 2021-2022 agreement at the close of this season," Yamaha said in a statement. "Following Maverick Vinales' request, Yamaha has agreed to put an early end to their current two-year contract. Currently in their fifth season together, they mutually decided to go their separate ways after this year."

