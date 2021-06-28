Left Menu

Motorcycling-Vinales to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season

Vinales, 26, was signed by Yamaha in 2017 as a replacement for Jorge Lorenzo. "Yamaha and Maverick Vinales have mutually decided to terminate their current 2021-2022 agreement at the close of this season," Yamaha said in a statement. Currently in their fifth season together, they mutually decided to go their separate ways after this year."

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:45 IST
Motorcycling-Vinales to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season
Maverick Vinales Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish rider Maverick Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2021-22 MotoGP season, the team announced on Monday. Vinales, 26, was signed by Yamaha in 2017 as a replacement for Jorge Lorenzo.

"Yamaha and Maverick Vinales have mutually decided to terminate their current 2021-2022 agreement at the close of this season," Yamaha said in a statement. "Following Maverick Vinales' request, Yamaha has agreed to put an early end to their current two-year contract. Currently in their fifth season together, they mutually decided to go their separate ways after this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021