SAI congratulates Deepika Kumari for regaining World No. 1 spot

Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday for regaining the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:11 IST
Deepika Kumari (Photo: World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
Sports Authority of India (SAI) congratulated India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday for regaining the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings. She completed her hattrick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday by winning the Recurve individual event 6-0.

"Many congratulations to #Tokyo2020 bound #archer@ImDeepikaK who regains the world number #1 ranking in women's individual recurve after winning the at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. #Cheer4India courtesy: @worldarchery," tweeted SAI media. 27-year-old defeated Elena Osipova 6-0 in a thumping manner. This was Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event on Sunday.

"I am happy, but at the same time, I have to continue my performance like this. I want to improve that because the upcoming tournament is very, very important to us. I am trying my best to continue learning whatever I can," the official website of World Archery quoted Deepika as saying. Earlier the husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg 5-3 after being a set down.

In the women's recurve team gold medal match, the Indian trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari defeated the top-seeded Mexican team of Ana Vazquez, Alejandra Valencia and Aida Roman 5-1 in three sets. She will represent India as the lone female archer in Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

