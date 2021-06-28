Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Red Sox finish off sweep of Yankees; Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Red Sox finish off sweep of Yankees

Advertisement

Enrique Hernandez and Rafael Devers homered during a four-run first inning against Gerrit Cole, and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 9-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. Devers finished with three hits and four RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez also went deep as the Red Sox improved to 6-0 against the Yankees. Boston has outscored its rival 36-17 in the season series.

Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials

Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), officials said, the hottest ever recorded in the town. Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

Delegates' positive tests spur Japan panel's call for tougher border controls

With two members of the Ugandan delegation testing positive after arriving in Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that start on July 23, organisers are seeking to soothe public concerns that delegations may bring in and spread COVID-19. At a news conference on Monday, Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of Japan's Olympic Committee, said it was impossible to completely shut out coronavirus cases upon arrival, making it crucial for authorities to spot them at the border.

Gymnastics-Biles leads band of Olympic newcomers to Tokyo

Asked to sum up her friendship with training partner and four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles doesn't mince words: "She's my ride-or-die." With the Olympic trials wrapped up on Sunday, the 20-year-old is one of five Olympic newcomers set to compete for the highly decorated U.S. gymnastics team in Tokyo this summer, with 2016 veteran Biles, 24, one of the most decorated competitors in the history of the sport, leading the way.

Olympics-Athletics-Spring effect: Athletics struggles with carbon footprint problem

When a sport has over a century of meticulous records and gold medals can be decided by a thousandth of a second, times matter, but carbon shoe technology has trampled all over that tradition and left fans unable to quantify what they are seeing. In the early years of Nike's carbon-planted, thick-soled Vaporfly revolution, most of the disquiet was about perceived inequality as some athletes had access to shoes that undoubtedly improved performance while others did not.

Gymnastics-'Super Simone' books ticket to second Olympics

It was not the night Simone Biles wanted but it was still good enough to secure her ticket to the Tokyo Games as the four-time Olympic champion finished first at the end of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday. Biles suffered a shock fall from the beam on an aerial cartwheel and sat in silence as a trainer taped her left foot and ankle.

Cycling-Van der Poel fulfils Poulidor's dream by taking Tour yellow jersey

Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind.

Motorcycling-Vinales ends Yamaha MotoGP contract early, to leave at end of season

Nine-time MotoGP race winner Maverick Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2021-22 season after terminating his contract one year early, the team announced on Monday. Vinales was signed by Yamaha in 2017 as a replacement for Jorge Lorenzo and won three of his first five races.

Athletics-McLaughlin breaks record, Lyles shines to close out US trials

The U.S. Olympic trials went out with a bang on Sunday, as Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the women's 400 metres hurdles in 51.90 seconds and world champion Noah Lyles won the men's 200m in a world-leading 19.74. The 21-year-old McLaughlin seized control of the lead around the turn and into the stretch, defeating world champion Dalilah Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 and had held the previous world record of 52.16.

Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large

French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)