Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa cancel media conference as Lions tour discussions continue

The Springboks announced three COVID-19 infections in their squad on Sunday as they prepare for their first international in 20 months against Georgia on Friday, a game which is to serve as a warm-up for the Lions series. South Africa released an advisory early on Monday announcing the cancellation of the media conference "as the team await recommendations from the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group".

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:15 IST
Rugby-South Africa cancel media conference as Lions tour discussions continue
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa cancelled a scheduled media conference on Monday as questions over the British and Irish Lions tour continue just as the visitors touched down in the country. The Springboks announced three COVID-19 infections in their squad on Sunday as they prepare for their first international in 20 months against Georgia on Friday, a game which is to serve as a warm-up for the Lions series.

South Africa released an advisory early on Monday announcing the cancellation of the media conference "as the team awaits recommendations from the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group". Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, prop Vincent Koch, and winger S'bu Nkosi have been named as the players who tested positive but there are concerns a larger group could be close contacts of the infected trio and may need to go into isolation.

The outbreak has created a major headache for cash-strapped South African Rugby on the eve of a Lions tour they desperately need to succeed to fill the organization's dwindling coffers. Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus played down the threat to the series on Sunday, but clearly, there is a cause for concern.

"I'm pretty confident that it's an isolated case. None of them has symptoms, and we'll do retesting (when) the medical committee tells us to," he told reporters. "We just need to follow correct protocol and wait for the committee to tell us exactly what they want us to do next."

The Lions are scheduled to play five of their eight matches, including two of the three tests, in the Gauteng province, which is the epicenter of South Africa's third wave of infections. Local media reported that organizers were discussing the idea of moving most of the games to Cape Town.

The tourists are due to play their first match against the Johannesburg-based Lions franchise on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021