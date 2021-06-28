Left Menu

Olympics-Fiji, Britain pooled together in men's rugby sevens for Tokyo

The rugby sevens event, which made its debut in 2016, will be held from July 26-31 at Tokyo Stadium. The Tokyo Games were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:30 IST
Olympic men's rugby sevens champions Fiji and silver medallists Britain have been grouped with hosts Japan and debutants Canada for the men's tournament at the Tokyo Games, World Rugby said on Monday. Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand face neighbours Australia in Pool A, which also features Argentina and South Korea.

South Africa, who won bronze in 2016, are in Pool C with the United States, Kenya and Ireland. In the women's competition, gold medallists Australia are in Pool C with China, hosts Japan and the United States.

Canada, bronze medallists in Rio, are joined by France, Fiji and Brazil in Pool B, while Pool A has silver medallists New Zealand, Britain, Kenya and the Russian Olympic Committee team. The rugby sevens event, which made its debut in 2016, will be held from July 26-31 at Tokyo Stadium.

The Tokyo Games were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

