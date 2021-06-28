Cricket-Sri Lanka probe bio-bubble breach by players in England - reports

Left Menu

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is investigating reports of a bio-bubble breach by some of their players in England, media reported on Monday. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said Phil Whitticase, who was the match referee during the T20 series, has tested positive for COVID-19 and his close contacts include five who were due to officiate on Tuesday. They will have to self-isolate until July 7.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:10 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is investigating reports of a bio-bubble breach by some of their players in England, media reported on Monday. Batsman Kushal Mendis and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were shown in out in public in a video on social media, along with a third player, the reports said.

The team is meant to be in a bio-secure bubble with members not allowed to step out or mingle with people who are not part of the group. Team manager Manuja Kariyapperuma told ESPNcricinfo that the incident would be investigated though he did not elaborate.

SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva and a spokesperson did not reply to Reuters call and message seeking details. Sri Lanka, who were blanked 3-0 in the T20 series, will play the first of their three one-day internationals in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

They are already without opener Avishka Fernando who has been ruled out of the one-dayers with a quadriceps injury sustained during the second T20 match in Cardiff. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said Phil Whitticase, who was the match referee during the T20 series, has tested positive for COVID-19 and his close contacts include five who were due to officiate on Tuesday.

They will have to self-isolate until July 7. "Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," the ECB said in a statement on Sunday.

