Left Menu

AAI chief congratulates India women's archery team on World Cup Stage 3 win

Archery Association of India chief and Union Minister Arjun Munda congratulated the Indian Women's team for the historic victory at Archery World Cup stage 3 in Paris amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:45 IST
AAI chief congratulates India women's archery team on World Cup Stage 3 win
India women's recurve team (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Archery Association of India chief and Union Minister Arjun Munda congratulated the Indian Women's team for the historic victory at Archery World Cup stage 3 in Paris amidst COVID-19 pandemic. "Not only Jharkhand, but they're also daughters of India. Despite COVID-19 pandemic and mental pressure, they did their best. I congratulate them for the historic victory," Arjun Munda told ANI.

India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021. Earlier, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also congratulated India's ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday for regaining the World No. 1 ranking in women's individual recurve as World Archery unveiled its latest rankings. She completed her hattrick of gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday by winning the Recurve individual event 6-0.

This was Deepika's second individual World Cup Gold medal of 2021 and the third gold of the day as she had earlier won gold in the women's team and mixed team event on Sunday. The husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu proceeded to clinch their first World Cup gold medal as a pair after defeating the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg 5-3 after being a set down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021