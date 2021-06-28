HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1108 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain. Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT. Garbine Muguruza, the 2017 champion, will take on Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro on Court Two, where Russian Andrey Rublev later faces Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

World number one Novak Djokovic and three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray will also be in action later on Centre Court, while Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Poland's Iga Swiatek will play on Court One.

