Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Defending javelin champion Thomas Roehler ruled out due to injury

Defending men's javelin champion Thomas Roehler has withdrawn from qualifying consideration for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, he confirmed on Monday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:50 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Defending javelin champion Thomas Roehler ruled out due to injury
2016 Olympic champion Thomas Roehler (Photo: Twitter/World Athletics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Defending men's javelin champion Thomas Roehler has withdrawn from qualifying consideration for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, he confirmed on Monday. The German athlete has not sufficiently recovered from a back problem picked up in training. "I found it incredibly difficult to reject Tokyo. I weighed it carefully with my trainer, but in the end, my health comes first," Olympic's website quoted Roehler as a saying in a statement released by his team.

"I have to listen to my body now because I want to compete at the top level for a few more years. By participating at the Olympic Games, I would be risking too much, because of the back injury," the statement further read. Roehler claimed the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games with a winning throw of 90.30m. But now with Roehler's withdrawal, his compatriot Johannes Vetter will be the only man in the Tokyo field who has thrown over 93m. The latter, whose personal best is 97.76m, will have Jan Zelezny's world record 98.48 in his sights.

For Rohler, however, attention now turns to next year's European Championships on home soil in Munich -- where he is also the defending champion -- and World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021