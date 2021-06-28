Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1208 ACTION BEGINS AFTER RAIN DELAY

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus began her first round match against Romania's Monica Niculescu under the retractable roof on Court One, with a spell of rain earlier in the day delaying play on the outer courts. READ MORE:

Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain. Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

