HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one
Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.
Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1208 ACTION BEGINS AFTER RAIN DELAY
Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus began her first round match against Romania's Monica Niculescu under the retractable roof on Court One, with a spell of rain earlier in the day delaying play on the outer courts. READ MORE:
Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain.
