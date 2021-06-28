English conditions different from UAE but PSL has given us momentum: Shadab Khan

Pakistan white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan is excited about the upcoming series against England as he believes the current squad has done well in the last one year and has the desired momentum to beat the world champions. The visitors will play England in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and currently, the two teams are tied on 40 points, with England on the second spot because of a better net run-rate and Pakistan at the third.

"Surely, England are the ODI world champions, but we come into the series after playing some good cricket against them in the past," said Shadab while speaking to www.pcb.com.pk. "Of course, English conditions are different from UAE but PSL 6 has given us momentum and rhythm and we would like to keep this momentum going by playing some exciting and competitive cricket," he added.

The Pakistan team has commenced seven-day preparations for their white-ball UK tour with the first training session of the series at the Incora Derby Cricket Ground after spending the first three days in room isolation. "The passion and love of these guys for the game is evident by the energy they have put in in the practice session today. It is great to be reunited as a team after competing against each other in the successful PSL 6," said Shadab.

"If you look at our squad, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have played extraordinary innings in South Africa. Fakhar has scored two centuries in three matches, while Imam scored two half-centuries which show our opening pair is settled in this format," he added. The Pakistan vice-captain highlighted the potential match-winners in the side and showed confidence in getting over the line in the upcoming games.

"Our middle-order is strong too with Babar Azam -- who needs no introduction -- and Mohammad Rizwan, who is fresh from winning the PSL 6. Haris Sohail is back in the side having scored over 50 runs per innings in the UK. "Our bowling department is beefed up by Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, who are match winners. So we are very confident and hopeful of showing our full potential in the upcoming games," Shadab concluded. (ANI)

