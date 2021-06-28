Variety in New Zealand bowling attack makes it special, says bowling coach Jurgensen

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has lavished praise on the team's pace attack of Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme, and Trent Boult as he described them as the best in the world. "I think so. I've been thinking that [New Zealand have the best attack] for a while. So it's just me and my role and belief in these bowlers; what they bring to us as a team and the challenges they have overseas," ESPNCricinfo quoted Jurgensen.

"But, I think they are and we can probably strongly say that right now -- this hasn't been a fluke and it has been happening for a long time. As I said, the belief in the bowling group -- how they plan, how fit they are, how strong they are, and how much they believe in each other. The trust is amazing and we got four or five bowlers in the final, but all do different things." The New Zealand bowling coach also described winning the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at Ageas Bowl, Southampton as his "greatest coaching achievement".

"I think for me this is about, for all of New Zealand really, from people that have always gone to [put] the extra effort from New Zealand Cricket's staff, board, sponsors, the caterers at the ground we play at, the curators at all the grounds, the physios, the domestic coaches and the CEOs -- everyone has had an input into this somewhere and a valuable contribution and it really means a lot to us now," he said. "I think, at times, I've been really emotional in my room, and also for me personally my wife because she puts up with me being away a lot. For me, personally, this is my greatest coaching achievement."

Jurgensen who has held coaching roles with Bangladesh, Fiji, Scotland, and now New Zealand also revealed that he was crying tears of joy and has been rewatching New Zealand's sixth-day final victory during MIQ (Managed Isolation Quarantine). "I've seen a few highlights. I've sort of been reading a lot and watching a bit on YouTube, so looking at it from all different angles," Jurgensen said. "But for me what is different this time is the reflection on me personally and also you know for me in my area -- the bowling unit what they have achieved... I think the morning of the last day to be able to make the vital breakthroughs with Kyle [Jamieson] and Tim [Southee] and Trent [Boult]. It was a fantastic effort to put ourselves in a position to chase a reasonably low total. "Oh! I've cried. I've cried a few times -- probably every day since the win. You sort of sit there and then you go: 'Wow! World Test champions'. There's been some fantastic players over a number of years who have played for this team. I've just had Iain O'Brien on the phone actually telling me that he's watched the end of it twice and cried. I've had Gav [Gavin] Larsen, our selector who works really hard behind the scenes, he called it his best day in cricket and that's a guy that played a lot for New Zealand and you know it means a lot." (ANI)

