Left Menu

Soccer-'We know where you live': Police investigate banner near Benitez home

Images on social media showed a banner reading "We know where you live, don't sign" near Benitez's home. The Spaniard and his family have lived in the area since the time he took charge of Liverpool in 2004.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:03 IST
Soccer-'We know where you live': Police investigate banner near Benitez home

Merseyside Police said on Monday they are investigating a threatening banner hung near former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez's family home on the Wirral, as media speculation intensifies over his appointment as Everton boss. Images on social media showed a banner reading "We know where you live, don't sign" near Benitez's home.

The Spaniard and his family have lived in the area since the time he took charge of Liverpool in 2004. "This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area," detective inspector Darren Taylor said in a statement.

"Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benitez - but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house. "If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible."

British media reported Everton are hopeful of confirming Benitez as Carlo Ancelotti's successor this week after the Spaniard held several rounds of negotiations with owner Farhad Moshiri. William Edward Barclay, who was in charge of the original foundation of Everton in the 1890s and later the breakaway Liverpool club, is the only person to have managed both Merseyside clubs.

Everton are on the hunt for their fifth manager in as many years after Ancelotti resigned earlier this month to return to Real Madrid. Benitez faces widespread opposition to his appointment among Evertonians, having previously described them as a "small club" following a goalless Merseyside derby at Anfield in 2007.

The 61-year-old won one Champions League title, one UEFA Super Cup and one FA Cup during his six-year spell at Liverpool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021