HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1324 SABALENKA CRUISES PAST NICULESCU UNDER ROOF

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus got her campaign off to a blistering start, beating Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-1 6-4 in 75 minutes under the retractable roof on Court One. Play on the outer courts were further delayed due to rain.

1108 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain. Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

