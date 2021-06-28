Rugby-Boks return to training after COVID-19 scare
South Africa will resume training activities on Monday afternoon after a COVID-19 scare in the squad as they build up to their first test in 20 months against Georgia on Friday, officials have confirmed.
Prop Vincent Koch and wing S'bu Nkosi are the others to test positive. The team are building up to the three-matches series with the British & Irish Lions that gets underway on July 24, and take on Georgia in two games in Pretoria on Friday and Johannesburg on July 9.
The team had cancelled training on Sunday as a precaution, but have now been given the green light to resume by the Lions Series Medical Advisory Group.
