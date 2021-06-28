HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1410 MATCHES CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN

Persistent rain on the opening day has forced 16 matches to be cancelled across the outer courts. These matches include five-time champion Venus Williams' opening round encounter with Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova must also wait to get her campaign under way against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus got her campaign off to a blistering start, beating Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-1 6-4 in 75 minutes under the retractable roof on Court One. 1108 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain. Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

