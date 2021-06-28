HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1442 DJOKOVIC SHAKES OFF RUST TO DOWN DRAPER

Novak Djokovic's title defence began with the Serb losing the opening set against British wild card Jack Draper, but the world number one roared back to seal a 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 win to reach the second round. READ MORE:

1420 STANDING OVATION FOR OXFORD COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPER Sarah Gilbert, who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was given a standing ovation before the first match on Centre Court.

She and her colleagues were among the guests invited to the royal box for the first day of the championships. Guests also included Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of the late centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom Moore, who raised over 32 million pounds ($45 million) for Britain's National Health Service.

1410 MATCHES CANCELLED DUE TO RAIN Persistent rain on the opening day has forced 16 matches to be cancelled across the outer courts. These matches include five-time champion Venus Williams' opening round encounter with Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova must also wait to get her campaign under way against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. 1324 SABALENKA CRUISES PAST NICULESCU UNDER ROOF

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus got her campaign off to a blistering start, beating Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-1 6-4 in 75 minutes under the retractable roof on Court One. 1108 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play on the opening day of Wimbledon was delayed due to a spell of rain. Monday's action in the grasscourt Grand Slam, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 crisis, was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.7184 pounds)

