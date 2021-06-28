Left Menu

SRL to provide free lab diagnostics, test services to athletes participating in 2020 and 2024 Olympics

Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) on Monday accepted SRL Diagnostics' offer to join hands as 'Lab Diagnostics Partner' to provide services to Indian athletes and officials attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2024 Paris Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:40 IST
SRL to provide free lab diagnostics, test services to athletes participating in 2020 and 2024 Olympics
Tokyo Olympics 2020 (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) on Monday accepted SRL Diagnostics' offer to join hands as 'Lab Diagnostics Partner' to provide services to Indian athletes and officials attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2024 Paris Games. "We are pleased to accept your offer to join with IOA and as discussed and confirmed you may provide services to the Indian athletes and officials attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2024 Paris Olympic Games," said IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta in a letter.

According to the letter, all types of lab diagnostics and test services will be provided by SRL to the athletes participating in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics free of cost once their qualification for the Olympic Games is confirmed. Also, all types of lab diagnostics and test services as per the charges fixed by the government, on confirmation by the Indian Olympic Association will be given by SRL to officials participating in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

"For the athletes participating in the 2020 & 2024 Olympics - all types of lab diagnostics and test services at free of cost, once their qualification for the Olympic Games is confirmed," read the letter. Tokyo Olympics were slated to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23-August 8 this year. Over 110 athletes from India have so far qualified for the Games and the final number should be between 120 to 130. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021